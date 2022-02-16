Woman charged following assault in Street

A 42-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an assault in Street, Somerset yesterday (Tuesday 15 February).

Naomi Coombs, of Street, has been charged with S.18 wounding with intent, affray, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital following the assault, which happened at around 3pm in the Brooks Road area. His injuries are not life threatening or changing.

Neighbourhood officers are conducting reassurance patrols in the area following the incident.

Coombs has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Yeovil Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday 17 February).