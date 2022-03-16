A37 reopens after motorcyclist injured in collision

The A37 at Gurney Slade has been reopened following an earlier collision.

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a motorcyclist and two lorries at about 3pm on Wednesday 16 March.

The rider of the motorbike went to hospital. His injuries have been assessed and are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The road was reopened at about 6pm, after investigation at the scene and recovery of the vehicles.

If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam or CCTV footage which could help the investigation please get in touch.