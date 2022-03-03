Appeal after child injured in collision – Bristol

Were you on Hartcliffe Road, Bristol, on Tuesday 1 February?

We’re seeking witnesses to a fail-to-stop collision in which a 10-year-old girl came off her pushbike.

It happened at the junction of Hartcliffe Road with Instow Road and Bideford Crescent at about 8.10pm.

The girl was cycling with her family in a 20mph zone when it happened and suffered bruises and grazing, while the bike was damaged.

The vehicle, believed to be a silver hatchback, made off at speed towards Filwood Broadway.

We’ve carried out house-to-house and other enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or information which could help to identify the driver.

A number of people stopped to help the child after the collision, and we urge any of them who did not speak to officers at the time to get in touch.