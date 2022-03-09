Appeal after man loses teeth in assault
We’re releasing this image as part of our investigations after a man working as a security guard had his front teeth knocked out in an assault.
We’re keen to identify the man in the picture. He’s described as white and about 5ft 7ins tall. His hair was cut in a skin fade style with stripes on the side and he wore a black coat, a white and blue T-shirt and jeans.
The assault causing actual bodily harm happened at the Christmas Market in Broadmead, Bristol, at about 7.40pm on Saturday 11 December, after the security guard asked a man to leave following complaints from other members of the public.
We’ve carried out a number of enquiries and are now keen to hear from the man in the image, or anyone who recognises him.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221290918, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.