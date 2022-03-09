Appeal after man loses teeth in assault

We’re releasing this image as part of our investigations after a man working as a security guard had his front teeth knocked out in an assault.

We’re keen to identify the man in the picture. He’s described as white and about 5ft 7ins tall. His hair was cut in a skin fade style with stripes on the side and he wore a black coat, a white and blue T-shirt and jeans.

The assault causing actual bodily harm happened at the Christmas Market in Broadmead, Bristol, at about 7.40pm on Saturday 11 December, after the security guard asked a man to leave following complaints from other members of the public.

We’ve carried out a number of enquiries and are now keen to hear from the man in the image, or anyone who recognises him.