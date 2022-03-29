Appeal to find offenders involved in robbery of delivery driver’s moped

We are appealing for witnesses and footage following a robbery in South Bristol earlier this month.

A man on his moped was approached by two males riding a motorcycle in Cotswold Road, at the junction of Brendon Road in Bedminster, at approximately 2pm on Saturday 19 March.

One of the males got off the motorbike and threatened the moped rider with a knife to steal the vehicle. He then rode the purple and yellow Getir moped away in the direction of St John’s Lane.

The offenders are described as young, male and wearing helmets. One of them was wearing a brown jacket.

Fortunately the victim was physically unharmed during this robbery.

PC Gary Mason said: “We take all motorbike thefts and robberies seriously and will do all we can to track down who was responsible. Earlier this month we arrested two people for a similar incident close by, however at this time we do not believe the incidents are linked.

“We ‘d ask anyone who saw what happened, or may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, to call 101 and quote reference number 5222065815. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”