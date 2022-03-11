Arrests made following motorcycle theft and robbery

Police made two arrests yesterday evening (Thursday 10 March) in connection with a motorcycle theft and a robbery in south Bristol.

At around 7.15pm, police received a report of a robbery in the St. Johns Lane area of Bedminster in which a woman was threatened with a knife by three males who were riding a moped.

The victim sustained minor injuries after she was pushed off her e-scooter. One of the offenders then made off on the e-scooter.

The other two males left on the moped which was sighted by officers a short time later. After they failed to stop for police, a pursuit ensued, assisted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS).

At around 9pm, police deployed a stinger device to stop the moped in an underpass on Winterstoke Road, near Ashton Gate stadium. The riders decamped and ran into Greville Smyth Park. Two teenagers were then detained nearby.

The moped was confirmed to have been stolen from the Whitchurch area earlier the same day.

A 14-year-old boy and a young man aged 17 were arrested and taken into police custody. Both have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.