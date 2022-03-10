Bristol rioter who used skateboard as a weapon to attack officers jailed

A 27-year-old woman who hit a police officer on the head with a skateboard, threw missiles at other officers and smashed the window of Bridewell Police Station has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Mariella Gedge-Rogers, of Clifton, Bristol was convicted of rioting in Bristol City Centre following a crown court trial last month.

A jury unanimously found her guilty of being part of a group which used or threatened violence and together, caused others to fear for their personal safety outside the city centre police station on Sunday 21 March last year.

Part of the reason her prison term was greater than those previously jailed for the offence of riot was because their sentences had been reduced following their guilty pleas.

His Honour Judge James Patrick described Gedge-Rogers as “an active and persistent participant” in the riot and said there were a number of aggravating factors which he’d taken into account when considering her sentence.

These included the fact she:

participated in the riot for around two hours

threw missiles at officers

used her skateboard as a weapon to attack an officer

made several attempts to smash windows and gain entry into Bridewell Police station

Gedge-Rogers is the fourteenth person to be sentenced in connection with the riot. Together, they have been jailed for a combined total of 57 years and two months.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio said: “Gedge-Rogers has today learned her actions on the night of 21 March last year have very serious consequences.

“Her liberty has been taken away for a very considerable amount of time because she thought it was acceptable to attack police officers and damage a neighbourhood police station.

“I hope this sentence sends a strong message to those who think such behaviour is ok and serves as a reminder to those who refuse to take responsibility for their actions that they will be punished severely.”