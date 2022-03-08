Burglary in North Curry under investigation

An investigation is ongoing following the theft of two motocross bikes in a burglary last month.

A residential address, near the cricket club in North Curry, was broken into by two males at approximately 2am on Tuesday 15 February,

Both motocross bikes have been recovered and returned to the victim.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we hope the public can help us identify the male, pictured above, who we wish to speak to as part of our investigation.