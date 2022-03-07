CCTV appeal after hate crime reported in Bridgwater
We hope the public can help us identify this male in connection with a public order incident in Bridgwater.
At about 11.05pm on Thursday 20 January, an unknown male was verbally abusive to a second man at the Old Market Inn, in Penel Orlieu. This is being treated and recorded as a hate crime due to the reported use of homophobic language.
Following a search of CCTV footage, we’re releasing an image of a male we wish to talk to in connection with our investigation.
If you witnessed the incident or recognise this male, please call 101 and give reference number 5222029598.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222029598, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.