CCTV appeal after hate crime reported in Bridgwater

We hope the public can help us identify this male in connection with a public order incident in Bridgwater.

At about 11.05pm on Thursday 20 January, an unknown male was verbally abusive to a second man at the Old Market Inn, in Penel Orlieu. This is being treated and recorded as a hate crime due to the reported use of homophobic language.

Following a search of CCTV footage, we’re releasing an image of a male we wish to talk to in connection with our investigation.

If you witnessed the incident or recognise this male, please call 101 and give reference number 5222029598.