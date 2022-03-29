CCTV appeal after power washer stolen from business in St Werburgh’s
We are releasing two CCTV images as part of our investigation into a theft in Bristol.
Two males broke into a business premises in Gatton Road, St Werburgh’s, at about 9.15am on Monday 31 January. A power washer was subsequently reported stolen.
We are releasing images of two males we want to speak to in connection with our investigation. They were captured on CCTV getting into a blue Vauxhall Vivaro van with the registration number EY57 WFL, which we believe may have links with the Humberside or South Yorkshire areas.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222024683, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.