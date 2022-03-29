CCTV appeal after power washer stolen from business in St Werburgh’s

We are releasing two CCTV images as part of our investigation into a theft in Bristol.

Two males broke into a business premises in Gatton Road, St Werburgh’s, at about 9.15am on Monday 31 January. A power washer was subsequently reported stolen.

We are releasing images of two males we want to speak to in connection with our investigation. They were captured on CCTV getting into a blue Vauxhall Vivaro van with the registration number EY57 WFL, which we believe may have links with the Humberside or South Yorkshire areas.