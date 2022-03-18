CCTV appeal after van stolen from Taunton business

A Ford Transit van was stolen in Taunton last weekend and we are appealing for information to help us with our enquiries.

The vehicle was stolen during a commercial burglary in Enterprise Park, Priorswood Road, at about 9.30-10pm on Sunday 13 March. A quantity of brass and steel goods were also stolen.

The vehicle has since been recovered.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we are releasing images of two men we hope the public can help us identify as we’d like to talk to them both in connection with our enquiries.