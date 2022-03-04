CCTV appeal – collision on Pultney Road, Bath

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a vehicle as part of an investigation into a collision which happened in Bath last month.

At around 7.44am on Monday 7 February, a lorry collided with a male cyclist on Pultney Road and failed to stop at the scene.

The cyclist was treated in hospital for serious injuries. He is now recovering.

Police are keen to speak to the driver of the lorry and want to hear from anyone who could help us identify them.

They’d particularly like anyone that may have dash cam or any other footage of the collision to get in touch.

If you can help, please call 101 or contact us via our online appeal form, quoting reference 5222030921.