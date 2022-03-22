CCTV issued as part of assault investigation in Burnham-on-Sea

We’d like to identify and speak to the man in this CCTV image in connection with an investigation into an assault in Burnham-on-Sea.

On Friday 7 January, between 5.30pm and 6pm, a 38-year-old man was punched and head-butted to the face by another man in The Railway pub, College Street.

The offender is described as white, aged between 30 and 40 years old, with short light coloured hair. He was wearing dark clothing.

The victim needed to hospital treatment for facial injuries and is now recovering.

If you recognise the man pictured, please contact us on 101.