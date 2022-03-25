CCTV issued following burglary at shop in Frome
We’re issuing a CCTV clip (below) of a person we’d like to identify in connection with an investigation into a shop burglary in Frome.
The incident happened at around 11pm on Friday 18 February in Church Street. The offender smashed the window of a fish and chip shop and damaged a till and card reader.
The male in the video clip is described as white and wearing a jumper with a white stripe across the chest, a blue jacket with a white stripe on the hood, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.
If you know who the person in the clip is, or have information about this burglary, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222041348, or complete our online appeals form.