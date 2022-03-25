CCTV issued following burglary at shop in Frome

We’re issuing a CCTV clip (below) of a person we’d like to identify in connection with an investigation into a shop burglary in Frome.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Friday 18 February in Church Street. The offender smashed the window of a fish and chip shop and damaged a till and card reader.

The male in the video clip is described as white and wearing a jumper with a white stripe across the chest, a blue jacket with a white stripe on the hood, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

