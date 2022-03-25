Criminal damage to vehicles in Bath under investigation

We’re appealing for information after damage was caused to at least eight vehicles in Bath.

A man was seen to damage vehicles parked in Oldfield Road with a key, between 11.30pm and midnight on Friday 4 March.

The offender is described as white, about 30-40 years old, with dark hair and he was wearing a F600 red jacket with blue jeans and white trainers.

If you have information on who was responsible, or can help with this investigation, please contact us.