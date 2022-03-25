Criminal damage to vehicles in Bath under investigation
We’re appealing for information after damage was caused to at least eight vehicles in Bath.
A man was seen to damage vehicles parked in Oldfield Road with a key, between 11.30pm and midnight on Friday 4 March.
The offender is described as white, about 30-40 years old, with dark hair and he was wearing a F600 red jacket with blue jeans and white trainers.
If you have information on who was responsible, or can help with this investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222053000, or complete our online appeals form.