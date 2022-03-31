Dashcam appeal after driver assaulted following altercation in Speedwell

An assault that happened in the Speedwell area of Bristol is under investigation.

We want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident in Argyle Road on Monday 28 March.

A verbal exchange between a motorist and a scaffolding lorry driver who were initially travelling in opposite directions occurred at about 3.30-4pm. A passenger who was in the lorry then got out and punched the motorist, who had remained in his vehicle.

The suspect we want to trace is described as white, male, about 25-30 years with mousey brown hair and a small beard.

Witnesses, or anyone who was driving in the area and may have dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222073467.