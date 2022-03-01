Did you witness altercation between two men in Weston-super-Mare supermarket carpark?

We’re appealing for witnesses following an altercation between two men in Weston-super-Mare.

The incident happened in the Farmfoods carpark on Locking Road at 7.20pm on Wednesday, 16 February.

One of the men involved was with a child – both he and the child left the scene on scooters.

The other man subsequently received treatment at Weston General Hospital for head and chest injuries.

Both men have been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation while enquiries take place.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any other information which could help, please get in touch.