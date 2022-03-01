Did you witness altercation between two men in Weston-super-Mare supermarket carpark?
We’re appealing for witnesses following an altercation between two men in Weston-super-Mare.
The incident happened in the Farmfoods carpark on Locking Road at 7.20pm on Wednesday, 16 February.
One of the men involved was with a child – both he and the child left the scene on scooters.
The other man subsequently received treatment at Weston General Hospital for head and chest injuries.
Both men have been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation while enquiries take place.
If you witnessed the incident, or have any other information which could help, please get in touch.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222039437, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.