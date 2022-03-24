Did you witness Bridgwater assault?

We’re appealing for witnesses after a 21-year-old man was assaulted by three men in Bridgwater town centre.

The incident happened near The Gallery pub on High Street at 3.30am on Sunday 13 February.

The victim was taken to hospital after suffering facial injuries including a fractured eye socket.

The first offender was around 6ft, of slim build, with curly blond hair and shaved sides. He was wearing glasses.

The second was described as 6ft 3ins, slim, and also wearing glasses, while the third was of large build with a shaved head and about 6ft.

We’re appealing for anyone who saw this incident, or have information on who the offenders are.