Did you witness racially-aggravated incident on A38 in Taunton?

We are appealing for witnesses to come forward who may have seen a racially-aggravated public order incident in Taunton last week.

It happened on the A38 Wellington Road at about 5.15pm on Tuesday 8 March.

The victim was driving towards the town centre when she saw a cyclist riding his bike and using a mobile phone near the hospital. Stopping at the traffic lights, at the junction with Parkfield Road, she challenged him about what he was doing.

The cyclist is reported to have responded by using racially-abusive language and kicking the victim’s car. No damage was caused.

The cyclist is described as a very tall male, of a large build and at least 30 years of age. He was wearing a fluorescent pink/orange jacket, black trousers and boots. He was also wearing a beanie hat, a backpack and headphones at the time of the incident.

The incident has been recorded as a hate crime due to the reported use of racially-abusive language. The victim has been contacted to check on her welfare by the local neighbourhood team.

We would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or was travelling in the area and may have captured the cyclist on dashcam, to call 101 and give reference number 5222056129.