Family tribute to ‘loving’ grandmother who died in collision

Tributes have been paid to a ‘loving’ grandmother-of-four from Southmead after she died last week.

Nora Pomery, who was in her 80s, was walking in Southmead Road, in Bristol, at about 5pm on Tuesday 22 February when she was critically injured in a collision involving a car.

She was taken to hospital, but sadly died on Thursday 3 March.

Her son David, daughter-in-law Mandy and four grandchildren Gabriela, Luke, Kieran and Georgia said they are ‘deeply saddened by this tragic loss’.

They added: “Nora was a loving, caring and wonderful person that will be truly missed.

“If someone has any information whatsoever that could help with the investigation, please contact the police.”

Our thoughts remain with Nora’s family and they continue to receive specialist support. The family have asked for privacy at this very difficult time.

A police investigation into the collision is ongoing.