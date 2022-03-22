Further image released in affray investigation – Bristol

We’re issuing a new image of another woman we’d like to identify in connection an ongoing investigation into an affray in Bristol city centre involving up to 10-15 people.

The incident took place on Tuesday 8 February at approximately 11.53pm on Broad Quay.

We previously issued images of three other women, who have all since been identified.

Two people required hospital treatment after being assaulted during the affray and a small number of others involved suffered minor injuries.

A 16-year-old female arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation pending further enquiries. Two men in their 20s were also arrested and have been released with no further action.

If you recognise the woman pictured, please contact us.