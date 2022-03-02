Image of potential witness released as part of renewed robbery appeal

As part of a renewed appeal for information about a robbery in Bridgwater we’re releasing a CCTV image of a man we believe may have witnessed the incident.

A man in his 50s was punched in the face and robbed of his phone and wallet by Scott Cinemas on Penel Orlieu on 30 October.

We previously appealed for witnesses to come forward in December.

A review of CCTV has since identified a potential witness and while the image of him isn’t great, we’re hoping he might recognise himself, or others might be able to tell us who he is.

The man in the image had recently left the New Market pub, also on Penel Orlieu.

The offender was described as white, 6ft tall with unkempt long curly red hair and wore a grey hooded top. Anyone who recognises the man described is also encouraged to get in touch.