Jail after woman attempts to pervert the course of justice

A woman has been jailed for 16 months after admitting intending to pervert the course of justice while trying to avoid two speeding fines.

Rhiann Keys, 37, of Compayne Gardens, London, also known as Scarlett Roberts, was sent to prison as her crimes activated a previous suspended sentence.

Judge James Patrick described her as arrogant, dishonest and manipulative when sentencing her at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 15 March.

The court heard that Keys’ vehicle triggered speed cameras on the M48 in February 2019 and the A24 in Surrey in November that year.

The recorded speeds of the VW Scirroco were 73mph in a 50mph limit near Bristol and 63mph in a 40 limit in Surrey.

When contacted by police as the registered keeper of the vehicle, Keys told Avon and Somerset police the car had been taken without consent by her aunt. She then told Surrey officers that she was out of the country at the time of the A24 incident.

After her initial claims were disproved – her aunt was not even in the UK at the time – she continued to try to mislead officers before refusing to answer questions about her actions in a police interview. This led to her being charged with two counts of committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice, which she admitted at an earlier hearing.