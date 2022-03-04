Jail sentence and criminal behaviour order for Bristol bike thief

A bike thief has been jailed for 52 weeks and banned from entering parts of Bristol city centre for 30 months.

Ryan Hack, 21, was sentenced at Bristol Magistrates Court after being convicted of 10 offences committed over a three-month period.

He admitted to stealing six bikes in the city between 8 June and 2 September last year. He also pleaded guilty to two counts each of handling stolen goods and going equipped for theft.

He received a 52-week sentence at a court hearing on Wednesday 23 February. Magistrates also agreed to impose a criminal behaviour order (CBO), as requested by Avon and Somerset Police, which will prevent Hack from visiting parts of the city once he has been released, including Broadmead, the Harbourside and Hotwells.

Hack, of Shirehampton Road in Sea Mills, will also be legally prohibited from being in possession of any bike that he cannot prove he owns.

Inspector Adam Dolling said: “Ryan Hack is a prolific bike thief and therefore we welcome the custodial sentence he has received.

“Upon his release, he will have to comply with the criminal behaviour order or else he runs the risk of returning to prison. Local officers will be made aware of Hack and the conditions he must meet so to help protect our communities.

“We hope the police investigation and court sentencing provides the people of Bristol with reassurance that we continue to tackle the issue of bike thefts and will seek justice through the courts against offenders.”