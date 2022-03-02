Males sought in CCTV appeal after art stolen from shop in Totterdown

CCTV footage is being released showing two males we wish to identify as part of our investigation into a burglary at an art shop in Totterdown.

The burglary happened at about 9pm on Sunday 20 February at the shop in Wells Road. Thieves broke into the store and stole a number of paintings before making off on foot.

An attempted burglary occurred at the same address at about 12.05am on Friday 18 February.

CCTV enquiries into what happened have since taken place.

CCTV from 18 February

PC Carl Bloor said: “We are releasing footage that shows two males in the area on the evening of the burglary.

“Both are believed to be young males, about 5ft 7-8ins with one of them wearing a blue puffer jacket and the other a black one.

“We know there were a number of people in the area at the time and are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help us identify these males, especially any drivers who travelled along Wells Road and have dashcam footage.”