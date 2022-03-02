Males sought in CCTV appeal after art stolen from shop in Totterdown
CCTV footage is being released showing two males we wish to identify as part of our investigation into a burglary at an art shop in Totterdown.
The burglary happened at about 9pm on Sunday 20 February at the shop in Wells Road. Thieves broke into the store and stole a number of paintings before making off on foot.
An attempted burglary occurred at the same address at about 12.05am on Friday 18 February.
CCTV enquiries into what happened have since taken place.
PC Carl Bloor said: “We are releasing footage that shows two males in the area on the evening of the burglary.
“Both are believed to be young males, about 5ft 7-8ins with one of them wearing a blue puffer jacket and the other a black one.
“We know there were a number of people in the area at the time and are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help us identify these males, especially any drivers who travelled along Wells Road and have dashcam footage.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222042657, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.