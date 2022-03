A man is due to appear in court following an incident in South Road, Taunton involving a 16-year-old girl on the night of Friday 18 March.

Lee Shiers, of Horsey Lane in Bridgwater, has been charged with kidnap, assault causing actual bodily harm, robbery and committing a criminal offence with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The 35-year-old has been remanded ahead of appearing at Taunton Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 23 March).