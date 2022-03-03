Motocross bikes stolen in burglary – Weston-super-Mare
Enquiries are ongoing into the theft of two motocross bikes in Weston-super-Mare last month.
Two Honda CRF 250 bikes, pictured, were stolen from a commercial business off Winterstoke Road at about 7.05pm on Sunday 20 February.
CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we’re releasing an image showing two people we hope to identify in connection with our investigation.
We are also trying to trace the owner of this circular saw that was recovered at the scene.
We believe it was stolen in a separate incident and hope by discovering its owner may assist us with our enquiries.
Anyone with information that may assist our enquiries is asked to contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222042622, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.