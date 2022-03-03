Motocross bikes stolen in burglary – Weston-super-Mare

Enquiries are ongoing into the theft of two motocross bikes in Weston-super-Mare last month.

Two Honda CRF 250 bikes, pictured, were stolen from a commercial business off Winterstoke Road at about 7.05pm on Sunday 20 February.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we’re releasing an image showing two people we hope to identify in connection with our investigation.

We are also trying to trace the owner of this circular saw that was recovered at the scene.

We believe it was stolen in a separate incident and hope by discovering its owner may assist us with our enquiries.

Anyone with information that may assist our enquiries is asked to contact us.