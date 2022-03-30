Mountain bikes and power tools stolen in garage burglary in Horfield

Two mountain bikes and a number of power tools were stolen during a burglary in Horfield last week.

Entry was forced to a garage in Muller Road at approximately 7.30am on Friday 25 March.

The items taken are described as:

Kenevo FSR Electric mountain bike in gun metal with pink hand grips

A purple Levo FSR Ladies Electric mountain bike with pink hand grips

MAC screwdriver set

Two pairs of bolt croppers about 50 or 60cm long. One with blue handles and one with red handles

DeWalt DCW604NT-XJ 18V XR 1/4 inch router

DeWalt DCK276P2-GB 18V XR brushless twin kit

We are releasing images of the two bikes and are encouraging members of the public to call us if they see them. We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw people acting suspicious in the area on Friday morning or was travelling in the area at the time and may have relevant dashcam.

If you can help our enquiries, please call 101 and give reference number 5222070708.