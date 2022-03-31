Rapist jailed for child sex offences

A man who sexually abused two children has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

William Chamberlain, 24, was sentenced today (Thursday 31 March) after pleading guilty to multiple offences, including rape and making indecent images of children.

Chamberlain, formerly from Frampton Cotterell, during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court. Judge Michael Longman said Chamberlain had committed ‘inexcusable acts’.

In addition to the prison sentence, Chamberlain was also handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and will remain on the sex offenders register indefinitely too.

Detective Inspector Louise Catlin praised the victims for their courage in supporting the police investigation. All victims of a sexual offence are legally entitled to remain anonymous publicly from the moment the crime is reported to police.

DI Catlin said: “Chamberlain subjected his victims to sickening levels of abuse and was left with very little option but to plead guilty given the volume of evidence against him. He fully merited the prison sentence he received today and it has come about thanks to the dedication and hard work of officers, including DS Mike Banks and DC Francesca Hepburn.

“The victims in the case have shown incredible fortitude throughout this legal process and we are grateful for the support of them and their families.

“No sentence the judge could hand out would make up for what they have been through, but hopefully the knowledge Chamberlain has been jailed for the monstrous crimes he committed provides them with some comfort.

“It cannot be underestimated how emotionally difficult it is for sexual abuse victims to come forward and to report what has happened to them. To open up and trust anyone with details about the most distressing and horrific moment or moments of your life is a very significant psychological step to take.

“We fully understand that and we hope cases such as this one give confidence to victims that they will be believed, their case will be taken seriously and we will leave no stone unturned as we seek to get justice for them.”