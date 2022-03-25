Update following arrest in connection with disappearance of Claire Holland

Detectives leading an investigation into the disappearance of a woman from Lawrence Weston in the summer of 2012 are continuing to ask for any witnesses to come forward.

Claire Holland, then aged 32, was last seen leaving the Seamus O’Donnell’s pub in St Nicholas Street, Bristol, at around 11.15pm on Wednesday 6 June 2012 and was reported missing a few days later.

Yesterday (Thursday 24 March) a 40-year-old man was arrested and taken in for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren Hannant, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, has again asked anyone with information about what happened to Claire to come forward.

DCI Hannant said: “We carried out a number of searches in Bristol back in November and issued a renewed appeal for information, which prompted a number of calls from members of the public and for that we’re grateful.

“That information has been reviewed and examined and this week we re-arrested a man in connection with this investigation. He has been released on conditional bail.

“Claire’s disappearance is still being treated as suspicious as there remains no known reason why she would choose to disappear. We are providing updates and support to her family as our enquiries develop.

“We continue to believe there may be people out there with crucial information that could assist our investigation and would urge them to contact us.

“We have a dedicated appeal page on the Major Incident Public Reporting site, and would ask anyone with information who hasn’t yet come forward to do so. You can provide information online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/5219C66-PO1 – or you can also call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219172645, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”