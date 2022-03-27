Update on investigation into man’s death in Kingswood

Officers investigating the death of a man in Kingswood have been given more time to interview a 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of his murder.

A warrant of further detention was granted by Bristol Magistrates’ Court this morning (Sunday 27 March).

The arrest follows an incident at a property in Chipperfield Drive on Friday evening in which a 22-year-old man was seriously injured and later died in hospital.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, so we aren’t able to publically confirm the man’s name at this stage.

Senior Investigating Officer DI Ben Lavender said: “Our investigation is continuing at pace and we have a team of officers and police staff working tirelessly to piece together the events which led up to this terrible incident.

“The man’s family continue to be updated and fully supported by specially trained liaison officers and our thoughts are very much with them.

“There continues to be a police presence at the scene of this incident and reassurance patrols are ongoing, so we’d encourage residents to please speak to officers with the local Neighbourhood Policing team if they have any questions or concerns.”

If anyone has information which would assist the investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222071378.