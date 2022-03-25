Update on suspicious incident in Clevedon

Further enquiries have now been carried out following a report of a suspicious incident in Clevedon earlier this week and officers are satisfied that no criminal offences have been committed.

We were investigating a report of a car stopping in Old Street on Wednesday afternoon (23 March), with the occupants speaking to two girls who were walking along the road.

Neighbourhood officers have now spoken to all those involved and are satisfied no criminal offences have been committed. No further action will be taken and there is no risk to the public.

We’re aware of posts circulating on social media about this matter and would ask people not to share speculation or rumour.

Increased patrols will continue in the area but they are purely for reassurance purposes. If anyone has further worries or concerns, please stop one of the neighbourhood team and speak to them, or contact them via 101.

