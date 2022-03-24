Witness appeal after assault in Chard

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after four adults were assaulted in Chard.

It happened at about 3am on Saturday 5 March in Fore Street near its junction with Boden Street.

The friends were walking home when they were assaulted by members of a group of about a dozen people.

One of them was knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on. The attack only ended after door staff at a nearby venue intervened.

The victim required hospital treatment for bruising and grazing but thankfully did not need to be admitted.

The incident was reported to the police on Tuesday 8 March and enquiries are ongoing.

Those in the larger group were mostly white men in their late teens or early 20s, but there was also a woman. She was also described as white, mid 20s, about 160cm (5ft 3ins) tall, and of stocky or muscular build with mid-length blonde hair. She wore a grey or cream tracksuit.

One of the men in the large group was described as aged about 18, around 165cm (5ft 4ins) tall and skinny, with dark hair. He wore a black padded jacket.

If you saw the incident, have any dashcam or other footage or any information which could help our investigation, please get in touch.