Witness appeal after assault in Chard
We’re appealing for witnesses and information after four adults were assaulted in Chard.
It happened at about 3am on Saturday 5 March in Fore Street near its junction with Boden Street.
The friends were walking home when they were assaulted by members of a group of about a dozen people.
One of them was knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on. The attack only ended after door staff at a nearby venue intervened.
The victim required hospital treatment for bruising and grazing but thankfully did not need to be admitted.
The incident was reported to the police on Tuesday 8 March and enquiries are ongoing.
Those in the larger group were mostly white men in their late teens or early 20s, but there was also a woman. She was also described as white, mid 20s, about 160cm (5ft 3ins) tall, and of stocky or muscular build with mid-length blonde hair. She wore a grey or cream tracksuit.
One of the men in the large group was described as aged about 18, around 165cm (5ft 4ins) tall and skinny, with dark hair. He wore a black padded jacket.
If you saw the incident, have any dashcam or other footage or any information which could help our investigation, please get in touch.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222056181, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.