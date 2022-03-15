Witness appeal after items thrown from top floor of car park in Yeovil
We’re appealing for information after items were thrown from the top floor of the Tesco car park in Yeovil onto a zebra crossing below, narrowly missing members of the public.
The incident happened at around 4.45pm/5pm on Thursday (10 March) on the crossing between Westminster Street and the Tesco store in Huish.
Two offenders threw items, including a brick, from the car park, and in one case narrowly missed hitting a 10-month old baby in a pushchair.
We’re appealing for anyone in the area who saw the two offenders, who were both wearing dark clothing, or anyone who may have captured them on their dash cams while in the car park.
If you can help, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222058085, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.