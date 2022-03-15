Witness appeal after items thrown from top floor of car park in Yeovil

We’re appealing for information after items were thrown from the top floor of the Tesco car park in Yeovil onto a zebra crossing below, narrowly missing members of the public.

The incident happened at around 4.45pm/5pm on Thursday (10 March) on the crossing between Westminster Street and the Tesco store in Huish.

Two offenders threw items, including a brick, from the car park, and in one case narrowly missed hitting a 10-month old baby in a pushchair.

We’re appealing for anyone in the area who saw the two offenders, who were both wearing dark clothing, or anyone who may have captured them on their dash cams while in the car park.

If you can help, please contact us.