Witness appeal after man assaulted in Weston-super-Mare

Did you witness an altercation in Weston-super-Mare town centre that led to a man being punched?

Police were called to Regent Street on Friday 4 March after an incident involving two males, which happened sometime between 10pm and 10.20pm.

One of them – a man in his 20s – sustained a serious facial injury and had to attend hospital after being punched.

Every weekend, like we do in all our large towns and cities, we run a policing operation in Weston to ensure people can go out and enjoy themselves safely.

Therefore people can expect to see a high-visibility presence of our officers on patrol, especially on a Friday and Saturday night.

Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact us.