Witness appeal after man assaulted in Weston-super-Mare
Did you witness an altercation in Weston-super-Mare town centre that led to a man being punched?
Police were called to Regent Street on Friday 4 March after an incident involving two males, which happened sometime between 10pm and 10.20pm.
One of them – a man in his 20s – sustained a serious facial injury and had to attend hospital after being punched.
Every weekend, like we do in all our large towns and cities, we run a policing operation in Weston to ensure people can go out and enjoy themselves safely.
Therefore people can expect to see a high-visibility presence of our officers on patrol, especially on a Friday and Saturday night.
Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222053104, or complete our online appeals form.