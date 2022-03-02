Witness appeal: Assault outside Sainsburys, Frome

Police would like to hear from anyone that witnessed an assault that took place in the car park of Sainsburys Wessex Fields, Frome on Wednesday 23 February between 4.45pm and 5pm.

A man in his 30s was grabbed by the throat by an unknown male during an altercation. The offender made threats towards the victim before driving off in a white Hyundai.

The offender is described as white, of average build with brown hair, between 30-35 years of age. He was wearing a grey jumper and jeans.

If you saw what happened or have any information that could assist our inquiry, please call 101 and quote reference number 5222045124.