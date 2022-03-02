Witness appeal: Assault outside Sainsburys, Frome
Police would like to hear from anyone that witnessed an assault that took place in the car park of Sainsburys Wessex Fields, Frome on Wednesday 23 February between 4.45pm and 5pm.
A man in his 30s was grabbed by the throat by an unknown male during an altercation. The offender made threats towards the victim before driving off in a white Hyundai.
The offender is described as white, of average build with brown hair, between 30-35 years of age. He was wearing a grey jumper and jeans.
If you saw what happened or have any information that could assist our inquiry, please call 101 and quote reference number 5222045124.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.