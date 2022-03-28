Woman charged with the murder of Bradley Lewis – Kingswood

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man died in hospital following an incident at a house in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, on Friday night.

Abigail White, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, has been remanded in custody to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (March 28).

She has been charged with the murder of 22-year-old Bradley Lewis. His family have been updated on this development in our investigation.