Wanted Jason Mills arrested in Bristol

We’re pleased to report that Jason Mills has been arrested today in Bristol after failing to return to HMP Leyhill.

Mills, 49, was wanted by police after he failed to return to the prison having being on day release on Wednesday 6 April.

He was arrested by British Transport Police in the vicinity of Bristol Temple Meads.

We are hugely grateful to all members of the public who shared our appeal and those that called in with information. The public’s support with our enquiries makes a significant difference.