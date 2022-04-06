Appeal after unprovoked attack on woman

We’re appealing for witnesses, information and any footage which could help our investigation after a woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack by a stranger in Cinnamon Lane, Glastonbury.

It happened at about 4.20pm on Saturday 19 February. The woman was riding her bicycle when a man came up to her, pushed her off the bike and punched her repeatedly in the head.

The man then walked off in the direction of Kennard Moor Drove and the woman made for the nearby Cinnamon Lane Play Area to seek help.

We’re keen to trace a woman who was at the play park with two children and a dog and who supported the victim following the attack.

The injured woman needed hospital treatment for injuries including a fractured wrist and concussion.

She was able to describe her attacker as white, mid 40s, about 5ft 6ins tall and stocky. She said he was clean shaven with wide cheekbones and a “jutting” chin. He wore dark-coloured clothing including a beanie hat, hip-length jacket and trousers.

Officers have been carrying out regular patrols of the area since and there have been no further incidents reported.

If you were in the Cinnamon Lane area at about that time on Saturday 19 February, have any other information or dashcam, CCTV or smart doorbell footage which could help, please get in touch.