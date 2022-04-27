Appeal for dashcam footage of motorcyclist driving dangerously

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorcycle was driven dangerously on part of the A38 near North Petherton.

The vehicle, a yellow YZF R1 motorcycle, was seen overtaking other vehicles at speed near Thurloxton Fruit Farm, in Thurloxton, on the A38 at 1.20pm on Thursday 14 April.

The motorcyclist is thought to have a white marking on the rear of his helmet.

A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation while further enquiries take place.

We’re appealing for the public’s help to gather dashcam footage. If you saw the vehicle or have any information which could assist with the investigation, please contact us.