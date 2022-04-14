Appeal to identify two men following assault in Bath
We’re releasing CCTV images of two men we need help identifying.
We’d like to talk to the men in connection with an assault on Westgate Street in Bath in February.
The victim, a man in his 20s, sustained facial injuries in the incident after he was attacked by two men.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222046016, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.