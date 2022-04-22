Arson at charity workshop in Clevedon under investigation

An investigation is under way into a suspected arson which damaged property used by a community workshop charity in Clevedon.

Offenders set fire to a decking and seating area at the Clevedon Men’s Shed, behind Clevedon Community Centre in Princes Road. The incidents happened at around 7pm on Tuesday 19 April, and around 12.30am the following day.

The charity is run by a group for men to meet and socialise to overcome loneliness and to work on community outreach projects. This year the charity helped to purchase a defibrillator for local community use.

We’re appealing for any information which could help us identify the offender(s), including anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious around the area of the community centre in the timeframe the incidents occurred.

If you can help, please contact us.