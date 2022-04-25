Boy 14, injured crossing the A38 at Whitfield

A 14-year-old boy has been taken to hospital following a collision on the A38 Gloucester Road at Whitfield.

The collision happened just before 4pm on Monday 25 April just north of the junction of the A38 with the B4061.

The boy was crossing the road after getting off a bus when he was in collision with a Land Rover Discovery.

The teenager went to hospital by land ambulance. Thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. His family are aware.

The road remained closed while officers carried out an examination of the scene and reopened shortly after 8.30pm.

If you witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam footage which could help the police investigation please get in touch.