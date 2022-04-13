CCTV image issued in GBH investigation
We’re investigating an assault at a bar in Kingswood High Street and are keen to identify this man, seen on CCTV in the area at around the time.
The apparently unprovoked assault at about 3am on Saturday 26 February left a man with a broken nose.
The man in the CCTV image is described as black, about 6ft tall and of “broad” build.
He, or anyone who knows him, is asked to get in touch by calling 101, giving the reference 5222049248.
Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.