CCTV image released after pub employee struck on the head with glass bottle

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man we’d like to talk to in connection with a GBH in Bath.

The incident happened at approximately 11.30pm on Saturday, 26 February, in the Westgate pub on Westgate Street.

A member of staff was struck on the head with a glass bottle and subsequently needed hospital treatment for a large cut.

The offender was described as being in his late teens, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with short dark hair.