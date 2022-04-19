CCTV image released after pub employee struck on the head with glass bottle
We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man we’d like to talk to in connection with a GBH in Bath.
The incident happened at approximately 11.30pm on Saturday, 26 February, in the Westgate pub on Westgate Street.
A member of staff was struck on the head with a glass bottle and subsequently needed hospital treatment for a large cut.
The offender was described as being in his late teens, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with short dark hair.
reference number 5222047866
