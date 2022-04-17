Dashcam appeal after crash on A38 in Bristol

Dashcam footage and witnesses are sought following a road traffic collision between a car and a motorbike in the Bedminster Down area of Bristol on Thursday 14 April.

The incident occurred a little after 3.30pm on the A38 near South Bristol Crematorium and involved a black Nissan Note and a silver Yamaha motorbike.

The motorcyclist was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary but has since been discharged.

Anyone who saw what happened and can help us with our enquiries is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222088764.