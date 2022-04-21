Enquiries continue following woman’s death in Easton

A post-mortem has been carried out following the death of a 25-year-old woman in Bristol.

Emergency services were called to a block of flats in Easton during the early hours of Tuesday 19 April after the woman was reported to have fallen from a height.

A post-mortem was carried out yesterday (Wednesday 20 April) and confirmed her death was caused by injuries sustained in a fall.

The formal identification process has not yet been completed and therefore we are not in a position to reveal her name at the moment. However her family have been kept updated with all the developments in our investigation and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 43-year-old man, who was arrested on Tuesday, was released under investigation last night.

Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said: “Enquiries at the scene have been completed and there is no longer a police cordon in place. We are grateful to people living in that area for their understanding and patience while important investigative work was carried out.

“Additional high-visibility patrols in the local area will continue and those officers are happy to speak with any member of the public who has concerns.”

We can confirm a mandatory referral to the IOPC has been made this week in relation to this incident following prior police contact.

If anyone has information about this incident, and hasn’t yet spoken with the police, please call us on 101 and give the call-handler the reference number 5222091832.