Five arrests made in day of action in North Bristol

Five arrests were made last week during a police operation in North Bristol.

Officers were out on the streets and made arrests for a number of suspected offences they encountered, including knife crime and driving matters.

Men, aged 44 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs. Both have been released under investigation.

A 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place. He was released under investigation.

A second male of the same age was arrested and subsequently charged with possession of a bladed article and obstructing a drug search. He is due before magistrates on Wednesday 11 May.

And a 36-year-old man wanted on a warrant because he failed to attend court after being charged with a motoring offence was also arrested.

Sergeant Richard Jones said: “On Friday 1 April we successfully managed to apprehend suspects for a number of offences we know matter to our communities, including drug use and knife crime.

“Both issues can cause significant concerns to local people and impact on public safety and therefore we hope the action taken helps to give people confidence that a lot of work – which sometimes is unseen – is taking place to tackle them.”

Only last month Avon and Somerset Police made 64 arrests as part of the regional Operation Scorpion campaign targeting those connected with drug supply in the South West. Across the whole region, almost 200 arrests were made.