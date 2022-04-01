GBH investigation after 78-year-old woman’s hip broken

Can you help us identify the rider and passenger of a motorbike involved in an incident in which a woman in her 70s broke her hip?

It happened in Keynsham at about 2.30pm on Saturday 26 March.

While neighbourhood officers were carrying out patrols in response to reports of anti-social motorbike use in the Cedar Drive area, they spotted one of the vehicles.

They saw the rider turn it into Holly Walk and mount the pavement in order to leave the no through road via a footpath.

A woman aged 78 was on the pavement and was pushed to the ground. The officers immediately went to her assistance, called an ambulance and later visited the lady in hospital.

The pair on the motorbike made off along the footpath into The Brambles and Abbots Wood.

The incident is being treated as an assault causing grievous bodily harm as the woman said she was pushed by the pillion passenger.

The motorbike, a red Honda VFR, had been stolen in Berkeley Square, Bristol, at about 1.45pm the same day. It was found abandoned in Common Road, Hanham, on Thursday 31 March and has been seized by officers.

We’ve carried out house-to-house enquiries in the area around Cedar Drive, Holly Walk and The Brambles. Witnesses said that two teenagers were seen riding a red motorcycle around the area in an anti-social way. The boys were taking turns to be rider or pillion.

One was said to be wearing a balaclava and black clothing, while the other wore a grey tracksuit and black helmet.

The image above was captured shortly before the incident in Holly Walk and shows one person on the motorbike.

Please get in touch if you have any information about who was riding the motorbike, saw it being abandoned in Common Road, or have any dashcam, CCTV or smart doorbell footage which could help our investigation.

The same applies if you have any information or footage in relation to the theft of the motorbike from Berkeley Square, reference 5222071835.