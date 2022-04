We’ve charged a 26-year-old man with 24 counts of arson following a series of arson attacks on vehicles in South Gloucestershire earlier this month.

The attacks happened in the Bradley Stoke and Stoke Gifford areas in the early hours of Sunday, 3 April.

Daniel Cron, 26, of Filton, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court this morning where he was released on conditional bail ahead of a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday, 25 May.